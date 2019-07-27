Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Conway's Ruby Barr, on Chester, competes in the Table AM3 60-70cm showjumping class at the North Queensland Equestrian Show and Newcomer Hack of 2019 at Proserpine.
Conway's Ruby Barr, on Chester, competes in the Table AM3 60-70cm showjumping class at the North Queensland Equestrian Show and Newcomer Hack of 2019 at Proserpine. Monique Preston
Sport

Equestrian competitors converge on Proserpine

Monique Preston
by
27th Jul 2019 6:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EQUESTRIAN: About 60 competitors took part in a horse show at Proserpine last Sunday.

Now in its 27th year, the annual North Queensland Equestrian Show and Newcomer of 2019 event saw entrants take part in ring and showjumping competitions.

The newcomer events were held early in the day - and were open to horses which had competed for less than 12 months.

Among the best was Aneleise Harding who took out the supreme champion title on her horse McKardi Flynn.

Runner-up was Moranbah's Alana Hogan on her rescue horse James Ebony.

In the North Queensland Equestrian Show ring, Meg Lacey, on Izzy, took the supreme champion hack honours.

Local Amber Greenhalgh, on her horse Vapouriser, took home the title of high point Australian National Standard Association of the show.

Proserpine Hack and Pony Club organised the show, with club president Sue Greenhalgh pleased with how everything went and the quality of entrants.

"Even the judges commented there was a lot of show quality that would stand places in the Royal,” she said. "To see the smiles on the young ones coming through is inspiring.”

RESULTS

Showjumping

60-90cm: Reeve Marshall, 1.

40-50cm: Ashley Coyte, 1; Georgia Boyle, 2; Addison Whitchurch, 3.

60-70cm: Ruby Cran, 1; Reeve Marshall, 2.

80-90cm: Eliza McMullen, 1; Reeve Marshall, 2; Denni Hornick, 3.

80cm-1m: Abigail Lee, 1; Denni Hornick, 2.

1-1.1m: Abigail Lee on Butler, 1; Abigail Lee on Snapchatter, 2.

Show ring

Champion novice galloway hack: Addison Whitchurch on Tall Timbers Buck; reserve champion Gillian Peel on Casanova.

Champion novice hack: Tamieka Edwards on DD Distinction; reserve, Aneliese Harding on McKardi Flynn.

Champion pony hack: Georgia Boyle, Little Miss Gossip; reserve, Peyton Ryan-Smith on Sheraton Brandy Snap.

Champion hack: Shannon Denninson on Kingston; reserve, Jayde Filosi on Su-Ann Uncovered.

Supreme champion hack: Mag Lacey on Izzy.

Champion rider: Amber Greenhalgh on Vapouriser; reserve, Aneleise Harding on McKardi Flynn.

Champion junior rider: Molly King on Holly; runner-up Jayde Filosi on Su-Ann Uncovered.

High Point Australian National Standard Association: Amber Greenhalgh on Vapouriser.

Newcomer

Supreme: Aneleise Harding on McKardi Flynn; runner-up Alana Hogan on James Ebony.

equestrian north queensland equestrian show and newcomer of 2 proserpine proserpine hack and pony club whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Festival fundraiser to bring the laughs

    Festival fundraiser to bring the laughs

    News The 2019 Great Barrier Reef Festival will open with a fun night for a great cause.

    VOTE: One of these babies will be Bowen's cutest bub

    premium_icon VOTE: One of these babies will be Bowen's cutest bub

    Parenting Local babies flash their most heart-melting grin for the win

    Japanese minister flies into Bowen

    premium_icon Japanese minister flies into Bowen

    Rural Relationship the focus of Japanese minister's visit

    Six of the most epic catches you've ever seen

    Six of the most epic catches you've ever seen

    Fishing Inshore areas prove fruitful for fishing