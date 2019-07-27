Equestrian competitors converge on Proserpine

Conway's Ruby Barr, on Chester, competes in the Table AM3 60-70cm showjumping class at the North Queensland Equestrian Show and Newcomer Hack of 2019 at Proserpine.

EQUESTRIAN: About 60 competitors took part in a horse show at Proserpine last Sunday.

Now in its 27th year, the annual North Queensland Equestrian Show and Newcomer of 2019 event saw entrants take part in ring and showjumping competitions.

The newcomer events were held early in the day - and were open to horses which had competed for less than 12 months.

Among the best was Aneleise Harding who took out the supreme champion title on her horse McKardi Flynn.

Runner-up was Moranbah's Alana Hogan on her rescue horse James Ebony.

In the North Queensland Equestrian Show ring, Meg Lacey, on Izzy, took the supreme champion hack honours.

Local Amber Greenhalgh, on her horse Vapouriser, took home the title of high point Australian National Standard Association of the show.

Proserpine Hack and Pony Club organised the show, with club president Sue Greenhalgh pleased with how everything went and the quality of entrants.

"Even the judges commented there was a lot of show quality that would stand places in the Royal,” she said. "To see the smiles on the young ones coming through is inspiring.”

RESULTS

Showjumping

60-90cm: Reeve Marshall, 1.

40-50cm: Ashley Coyte, 1; Georgia Boyle, 2; Addison Whitchurch, 3.

60-70cm: Ruby Cran, 1; Reeve Marshall, 2.

80-90cm: Eliza McMullen, 1; Reeve Marshall, 2; Denni Hornick, 3.

80cm-1m: Abigail Lee, 1; Denni Hornick, 2.

1-1.1m: Abigail Lee on Butler, 1; Abigail Lee on Snapchatter, 2.

Show ring

Champion novice galloway hack: Addison Whitchurch on Tall Timbers Buck; reserve champion Gillian Peel on Casanova.

Champion novice hack: Tamieka Edwards on DD Distinction; reserve, Aneliese Harding on McKardi Flynn.

Champion pony hack: Georgia Boyle, Little Miss Gossip; reserve, Peyton Ryan-Smith on Sheraton Brandy Snap.

Champion hack: Shannon Denninson on Kingston; reserve, Jayde Filosi on Su-Ann Uncovered.

Supreme champion hack: Mag Lacey on Izzy.

Champion rider: Amber Greenhalgh on Vapouriser; reserve, Aneleise Harding on McKardi Flynn.

Champion junior rider: Molly King on Holly; runner-up Jayde Filosi on Su-Ann Uncovered.

High Point Australian National Standard Association: Amber Greenhalgh on Vapouriser.

Newcomer

Supreme: Aneleise Harding on McKardi Flynn; runner-up Alana Hogan on James Ebony.