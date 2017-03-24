30°
Equestrian event set to start season

24th Mar 2017 5:15 PM
TOP OF CLASS: Ruby Cran on Russell Pocket First Edition, competing in a previous WEG dressage competition.
TOP OF CLASS: Ruby Cran on Russell Pocket First Edition, competing in a previous WEG dressage competition. ABC Photography

EQUESTRIAN: The first competition of the season for the Whitsunday Equestrian Group is just around the corner.

This weekend, Whitsunday Equestrian Group are hosting their Dressage T-shirt and Show Jumping competition.

Held over Saturday and Sunday, the event has already attracted entries from Mackay and Townsville, as well as a host of local riders.

WEG will showcase dressage in an informal T-shirt competition from 8.30am on Saturday at the Cannon Valley Pony Club grounds on Turner Rd, Riordonvale.

"We are fortunate to have a range of entries from first level preparatory tests to the more technical medium tests. A medium dressage test asks the rider and horse team to perform manoeuvres such as flying changes and a variety of movements within the paces,” Whitsunday Equestrian Group's Tina Hamilton said.

On Sunday, also commencing at 8.30am, the Show Jumpers will compete.

On the program this year is the ever-popular Grand Prix competition as well as the Accumulator, for which the horse and rider athlete teams gain points for jumps attained and lose points for those knocked, and it is always interesting to see who will take on the 'Joker' jump, a more difficult alternative obstacle for double points.

"Many of our younger riders will use the competition as a final practice before heading off to the State Championships in Show Jumping,” Hamilton said.

The canteen will be open all weekend for competitors, visitors and campers. There is also a barbecue on Saturday night.

