Equipment loans keep players, families fit in lockdown

KEEP IT UP: A local AFL club has made sure its members keep up their training by lending out its equipment during the COVID-19 restrictions. Picture: FILE

KEEP IT UP: A local AFL club has made sure its members keep up their training by lending out its equipment during the COVID-19 restrictions. Picture: FILE

RATHER than let their equipment sit and become dusty, a Brisbane Valley sports club has been making sure its members get outside and kick the footy about.

While club members can't physically meet to train and play matches due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the Brisbane Valley Rattlers junior AFL club has been loaning out footballs to encourage their junior players to keep up their skills at home.

"At challenging times like these, we believe it's more important than ever to be reaching out to our members so that they know we are still here for them," club president Graham Smith said.

LOCAL NEWS: Cops praise Lockyer, Somerset for good weekend behaviour

The club has also been posting drills and activities online.

"We're so glad that our footballs are getting used by our members rather than just sitting in a storeroom at our club," Mr Smith said.

"It's been great seeing families getting into the activities that we have been posting on our social media pages. It's helping to keep our juniors active and connected."

The Brisbane Valley Rattlers junior AFL club has been loaning balls to youngsters to keep up their training during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Mr Smith said the club took an active approach to building a healthy and positive club culture.

This included being members of the Alcohol and Drug Foundation's Good Sports team.

"We pride ourselves as being a real family club, so the choice to be part of the Good Sports club was a no-brainer," Mr Smith said.

Brisbane Rattlers AFL president Graham Smith (centre-right) said the club was pleased to see its equipment was still being used. Picture: FILE

In 2019 they reached the highest level of the Good Sports program, implementing a range of policies around alcohol management, tobacco, safe transport, nutrition and positive spectator behaviour.

Good Sports is Australia's largest preventive health initiative in community sport, working with nearly 10,000 clubs nationwide.

LOCAL NEWS: Water security not forgotten in pandemic emergency

The program offers clubs free tools, resources and practical support to implement policies around alcohol management, tobacco and safe transport.

The foundation has applauded the club on its efforts in keeping members healthy and connected during the coronavirus pandemic.

Alcohol and Drug Foundation Queensland state manager Nicole Little said the club should be proud of its efforts in keeping members connected and engaged at this uncertain time.

"We encourage all community sporting clubs to find ways to keep their members connected at this tough time, even if it can't be face-to-face. Connection is particularly important right now because it can help to boost mood and alleviate stress and boredom," Ms Little said.