Ergon: 80% of customers back on by Friday

ERGON Energy admits there is still a massive task ahead to restore power to the Whitsundays but hopes 80% of customers will be restored by Friday.

While Ergon has restored power to 45,000 customers of the original 65,000 impacted by Severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie, Energy Queensland Chief Executive Officer David Smales said the Whitsundays was their biggest challenge.

"While we have managed to restore power to about 70% of impacted customers (across Queensland), the job is far from over and we're working as fast as we can to bring the communities of the Whitsundays, where major repairs are needed, back to normal," he said.

"It's a mammoth logistical operation, with accommodation for crews proving to be one of the biggest challenges. We are securing as much local accommodation as possible to house the massive workforce and to ensure money stays in the local economy.

"As the campaign matures into next week our crews will be everywhere in the Whitsundays - they will just about light up the streets with their high visibility work wear."

With so many workers expected to be in the region Ergon has asked motorists to slow down when passing crews on the road.

Ergon Energy crews working on power lines at Strathdickie on Sunday. Cameron Laird

Ergon has also revealed the true scale of damage from Cyclone Debbie, having transported or used more than 200km of cable, almost 200 power poles, 450 cross arms, 10,000 fuses and 1000 insulators.

Mr Smales said it was taking an ongoing military-style operation to restore power to the Whitsundays.

"We're continually pushing hard aiming to have 80% of customers restored by Friday, April 7 and all remaining customers restored - where it is safe to do so - in time for Easter by Good Friday, April 14," he said.

New South Wales' Essential Energy are sending 100 field staff and trucks to assist the 800 Ergon, Energex staff and contractors in the repairs.

Semi-trailers loaded with supplies have come from Ergon stores at Toowoomba, Cairns and even Wide Bay into Townsville and Mackay and a central logistics hub has been established at Proserpine.

Mr Smales said they would be undertaking a review of their operations when the power restoration was complete.