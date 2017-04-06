Ergon ahead of schedule

Ergon Energy work on restoring power to the Whitsundays in a cane field near Proserpine on Monday (April 3).

ERGON Energy say they are now two days ahead of schedule in their efforts to restore power to the Whitsundays following Cyclone Debbie.

Power on certain grids in Airlie Beach, Cannonvale and Proserpine has now been restored.

The Cannonvale Substation has been energised and some grid supply has been restored while large sections of the underground network in and around the Cannonvale area are expected to be restored soon. Ergon says further gains should be made today.

Ergon say they are shifting significant resources into Airlie Beach and Cannonvale areas as other crews are re-directed from communities where power has been restored.

There are also 1200 customers being supplied by generators at Shute Harbour, Conway Beach, Dingo Beach, Pinnacle, Mt Marlow, Mt Pluto, Laguna Quays, Wilson Beach, Koumala, Hydeaway Bay, Andromache, Sarina and the outskirts and Calen, as the damaged network is repaired.

They are now reporting that only 10,000 customers are without power, down from 65,000 just over a week ago.

Power is still expected to be back restored for 80% of customers by Friday and all power is expected to be back on for all customers between Townsville and Mackay by Thursday, April 13 through either the power grid or via generators.