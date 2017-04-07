Ergon confirms 80% of power restored

THERE were scenes of jubilation last night as a number of residences in the Whitsundays had their power restored after being the dark since Cyclone Debbie hit.

Ergon Energy confirmed this morning that they have achieved their target of restoring power to 80% of homes across the region.

An Ergon spokesperson said that Airlie Beach and the surrounding suburbs of Cannonvale and Jubilee Pocket have become the priorities.

"Airlie Beach still has a majority without power. That will be what we're primarily now focusing on - Airlie Beach and those surrounding communities,” the spokesperson said.

Around 57,000 customers have now been restored since the peak of Cyclone Debbie when 65,000 lost power from March 28.

Power restoration is now ahead of target with approximately 7,600 customers still yet to be restored.

All power is planned to be restored by Thursday, April 13.