Ergon customers have support

ERGON Energy customers have been given a reason to breathe a sigh of relief.

People still recovering from Cyclone Debbie will have access to support programs and can request "estimated bills" in order to avoid multiple payments at one time.

Ergon Energy executive general manager Cheryl Hopkins said it was important for people to know that support was available.

"We understand that with disruption and other unexpected expenses as a result of Cyclone Debbie some customers may require additional support," Ms Hopkins said.

"Arrangements can be made through the Ergon Energy Retail Customer Service Centre to ease the pressure of bills while homes and businesses finalise repairs and fully recover.

"We know there are customers where their homes are not able to be inhabited or there are safety issues and we will be talking to those customers about having their current bill and any previous debt waived on a case by case basis."

Ms Hopkins said Ergon Energy's meter reading service was suspended during the cyclone for safety reasons.

"For those customers that are concerned and would prefer a re-read on their bill, Ergon Energy can organise a special meter read for those customers when a meter reader is available," she said.

Customers should call 13 10 46 if they believe there is a problem with their bill.