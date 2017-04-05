Ergon helps estimate when power will return

FOR many residents of the Whitsundays, it's been more than a week without power.

But there is a way to find out the estimated date and time you may be able to flick a switch and see your individual home illuminate.

All you have to do is visit the Ergon Energy website, type in your postcode into the power outage finder on the home page, switch to the text version and you will see a list of different shires.

Click on the Whitsunday Regional Council tab and look for your suburb and street name to find out the status of the job and the estimated date and time power will be restored.

It could be a lengthy wait for some areas but rest assured, Ergon is working fast to get the Whitsundays back on track.

Visit www.ergon.com.au/network/outages-and-disruptions/power-interruptions/outage-finder-text-version to find how your area is coming along.