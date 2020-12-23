Menu
More than 4000 customers were left without power for three hours on Tuesday night. Picture: File
News

Ergon identifies cause of widespread Airlie power outage

Laura Thomas
23rd Dec 2020 9:15 AM
The cause of an outage that left more than 4000 customers sweating in the blistering Whitsunday heat has been revealed.

An Ergon Energy spokeswoman said the outage was caused by damage to equipment at a substation.

More than 4000 customers lost power about 7.30pm Tuesday with power eventually restored to the last customers before 10.30pm.

Households across Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Jubilee Pocket and Shingley Beach were affected, as were several businesses in the main street.

The spokeswoman thanked customers for their understanding despite tough weather conditions.

“We know customers are relying on their air conditioners and fans to stay comfortable in the heat, so our crews really appreciate their patience while they are working to find faults before they do whatever it takes to safely restore power,” she said.

Whitsunday Times

