Ergon on the verge of restoring 'normality'

Ergon Energy crews working on power lines at Strathdickie on Sunday.

ERGON Energy staff have been working round the clock to help reconnect power to the cyclone ravaged town of Airlie Beach.

And their hard work has already made a difference, with power restored to Airlie Beach Main Street last night.

Ergon Energy have also said they are on track to return power to 80% of Airlie Beach customers by Friday, April 7.

Ergon Energy workers have made Mantra Club Croc their unofficial recovery base. Contributed

Mantra Club Croc has been the 'unofficial recovery base' for Ergon staff, accommodating up to 170 community workers, a majority of whom are Ergon Energy staff.

General manager Luke Harley said he had seen first-hand how dedicated Ergon workers were to bring the Whitsundays back to a sense of "normality".

"The Ergon guys have been outstanding since they arrived, they have been caring, very interactive, incredibly professional and they have provided a generator for us on site," he said.

"A lot of these guys are on the receiving end of negativity, and very rarely do they get a pat on the back but everyone one of them should be proud."

There are currently 13,600 Ergon customers without power across Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Proserpine, Mackay, Pinnacle, Mirani, Sarina and parts of Bowen.

Grid power has been returned to Proserpine and 70% of the town has had power restored.

There are currently 800 Ergon and Energex crews and contractors, including 100 workers from Essential Energy working to restore power.

Damage assessments have revealed 650 damaged power poles and 800 power lines down in a number of poor access areas.