Ergon Energy crews worked to fix a cable at the Cannonvale substation that caused mass outages across the region. Picture: Ergon Energy
Ergon reveals cause of mass pre-Christmas power outages

Laura Thomas
28th Dec 2020 11:00 AM
The cause of mass power outages that left residents and holiday-makers sweating in the lead up to Christmas has been revealed.

More than 4000 customers across Airlie Beach and Cannonvale were left without power on Tuesday evening.

Less than 24 hours later, a second outage meant more than 5600 customers had no electricity, with some waiting over 10 hours for power to be restored.

Holidays without electricity and aircon also sparked anger from tourists, who demanded refunds from a major caravan park.

An Ergon Energy spokesman said the outages were caused by a series of cable faults and the Cannonvale substation.

He said crews and technical staff put mobile generation in place and reconfigured the network to keep power on for customers while repairs were under way.

Ergon Energy is still investigating the cause of the cable fault.

The spokesman said the transformer cable at the substation was replaced and tested on Sunday, which meant a return to normal electricity for customers.

“Ergon Energy Network thanks customers for their patience during the outages in the lead up to Christmas,” he said.

electricity ergon energy power outage power outage airlie beach substation
