Ergon workers loving support from community

Peter Carruthers | 8th Apr 2017 12:14 PM
Zone co-ordinator Geoff McGraw briefs Ergon Energy crews at the Club Croc hotel this morning.
Zone co-ordinator Geoff McGraw briefs Ergon Energy crews at the Club Croc hotel this morning. Peter Carruthers

THE new and improved Club Croc has become the unofficial Ergon Energy hub in the Whitsundays in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

More than 900 Ergon workers are on the ground right now working tirelessly to restore power to the Whitsunday region.

Zone coordinator Geoff McGraw said staff form Cairns to Stanthorpe had heeded to call to restore electricity to the Whitsundays.

All have chosen to forgo being home with their families at the end of the day.

"We don't force people to come on these things, they all volunteer to come down here," he said.

 

Mr McGraw said the people of the Whitsundays had "overwhelmed" workers with their support and generosity.

"We have got members of the community delivering cookies and biscuits to the guys on the side of the street."

"There was an ice cream truck that stopped and said 'hey guys have an ice cream'."

"They love it," Mr McGraw said.

 

Keisha McEwan from Proserpine was up this morning at 4am making sandwiches for the Ergon workers.

She works for Westend Cash Store who began supplying workers with their lunch today.

Normally Ms McEwan gets paid but today she has donated her time in a gesture of gratitude for what Ergon is doing.

"It was for the Ergon workers, they have been copping so much negativity and I wanted to see a smile on their faces," she said.

"I don't think people understand how difficult it is for them to get out and restore power."

Mr McGraw said crews were working longer days than normal and the management of fatigue to ensure the safety of workers was paramount.

"When you are working around electricity and on the network you need to ensure the guys are able to focus. If they are tired or distracted there is a higher chance of making a mistake."

"Making a mistake leads to putting themselves or the public at risk and we just cant do that."

Workers are working extended shifts of 10.5 hours a day.

 

Ergon Energy's goal is to have as many customers as possible connected to power by Good Friday.

If it is not possible to restore mains power Mr McGraw said Ergon would look at providing power via generators.

"In Wilsons Beach, Conway and Shute Harbour we have gone out and installed generation because we know we are not going to get there before power is restored to higher population zones," he said.

 

ergon energy tc debbie whitsundays

