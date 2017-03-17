Ergon works to correct malfunctioning underground line

Crews are working quickly to build a new temporary power line in Cannonvale to supply Jubilee Pocket and Shute Harbour.

AN underground cable that was responsible for 1600 homes being without power on Monday is currently the focus of Ergon Energy attention.

Crews are working quickly to build a new temporary power line in Cannonvale to supply Jubilee Pocket and Shute Harbour.

Customer Delivery Manager Mark Biffanti said the temporary line will allow specialist crews to work on an underground high voltage cable that malfunctioned earlier this week and interrupted power to the area.

"Crews from Mackay, Proserpine and the Burdekin are working to build the new near the Cannonvale substation which will be supported with six generators,” he said.

"The generators are temporary and along with the new line will ensure there is enough power to supply Jubilee Pocket and Shute Harbour communities while we undertake repair work on the underground cable.”

Construction of the new line is expected to be completed by Friday afternoon and crews will work on the underground cable next week.