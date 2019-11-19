Ergon’s new home in the Whitsundays revealed

Whitsunday Ergon Energy crews will soon have a new home in Cannonvale.

A NEW multimillion-dollar Ergon Energy depot will generate local jobs in Cannonvale.

The project, which includes a new building at Galbraith Park Drive, vehicle storage and washdown facilities, will create up to 12 construction jobs.

Since the Proserpine depot was damaged in Cyclone Debbie, the Whitsunday Ergon Energy crew has been based out of temporary office accommodation.

Plans for the new depot at Cannonvale.

Energy Minister Anthony Lynham said the construction would create opportunities for both workers and suppliers in the region and, when finished, would provide the ideal location for field crews who serve customers across the Whitsunday region.

“The depot is strategically located closer to the central business district and key tourism precinct of Airlie Beach, as well as high-density residential areas,” Dr Lynham said.

“Being closer to highly populated areas will help reduce response times in the event of unplanned outages affecting large numbers of customers.

“The sooner crews can find network faults, the quicker they can fix them and get the power back on.”

“The new home base will allow for improved access for heavy vehicles and wash down facilities, which are obviously important when you’re working in farming areas with biosecurity risks,” he said.

The successful tender will be awarded in January 2020 with work expected to take around 12 months to complete.

Powerlink, Ergon, Energex, CS Energy, Stanwell Corp and CleanCo, will invest more than $2.2 billion on capital works in 2019-20, supporting up to 4900 jobs.

Tenders for the Cannonvale development will be called for soon.