Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Whitsunday Ergon Energy crews will soon have a new home in Cannonvale.
Whitsunday Ergon Energy crews will soon have a new home in Cannonvale.
Careers

Ergon’s new home in the Whitsundays revealed

Caitlan Charles
19th Nov 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW multimillion-dollar Ergon Energy depot will generate local jobs in Cannonvale.

The project, which includes a new building at Galbraith Park Drive, vehicle storage and washdown facilities, will create up to 12 construction jobs.

Since the Proserpine depot was damaged in Cyclone Debbie, the Whitsunday Ergon Energy crew has been based out of temporary office accommodation.

Plans for the new depot at Cannonvale.
Plans for the new depot at Cannonvale.

Energy Minister Anthony Lynham said the construction would create opportunities for both workers and suppliers in the region and, when finished, would provide the ideal location for field crews who serve customers across the Whitsunday region.

“The depot is strategically located closer to the central business district and key tourism precinct of Airlie Beach, as well as high-density residential areas,” Dr Lynham said.

“Being closer to highly populated areas will help reduce response times in the event of unplanned outages affecting large numbers of customers.

“The sooner crews can find network faults, the quicker they can fix them and get the power back on.”

Dr Lynham said Cannonvale was the ideal location for field crews, who serve customers across the Whitsunday region.

“The new home base will allow for improved access for heavy vehicles and wash down facilities, which are obviously important when you’re working in farming areas with biosecurity risks,” he said.

The successful tender will be awarded in January 2020 with work expected to take around 12 months to complete.

Powerlink, Ergon, Energex, CS Energy, Stanwell Corp and CleanCo, will invest more than $2.2 billion on capital works in 2019-20, supporting up to 4900 jobs.

Tenders for the Cannonvale development will be called for soon.

anthony lynham cannonvale ergon energy tropical cyclone debbie
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Amazing photos of Bowen State High formal

        premium_icon GALLERY: Amazing photos of Bowen State High formal

        Local Faces See 30+ pictures of Year 12 students arriving in style for their night of nights.

        Two drink drivers more than two times the limit

        premium_icon Two drink drivers more than two times the limit

        Crime See who faced Bowen Magistrates Court for drink or drug driving.

        Trailer tips over on major road

        premium_icon Trailer tips over on major road

        News Emergency services called after crash in Cannon Valley.

        WINNER: Whitsunday model claims exclusive crown

        premium_icon WINNER: Whitsunday model claims exclusive crown

        News We know her as a vet assistant, but now she's also Miss Swimsuit USA