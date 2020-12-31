Ergon’s plan to prevent another mass outage under way

Ergon Energy crews are installing overhead powerlines in a bid to prevent another outage in the region. Picture: Ergon Energy

Ergon Energy crews are hard at work to avoid another outage after residents spent three nights in darkness in less than a week.

Mass power outages hit the region in the lead up to Christmas last week, with another leaving more than 5600 customers sweating on Monday.

In response to the outages, Ergon Energy crews from across the northern region are installing overhead powerlines across Shute Harbour Rd and into the Cannonvale substation today.

An Ergon Energy spokeswoman said this would immediately improve the security of the electricity supply for the community.

“The new section of overhead network will help us minimise the impact on customers when faults occur because it provides an alternative path to supply electricity,” she said.

“Damaged cables connected to a transformer at the substation have been replaced and more work is planned to improve network reliability.”

Substation crews have been doing repairs and testing and monitoring equipment at the substation since the initial fault last week.

A fault in one of two underground cables caused this week’s outage, with testing under way to pinpoint the exact location of the fault.

The spokeswoman said there were pros and cons to the overhead and underground network.

“While the overhead network is more exposed to storm damage, the underground network is more susceptible to flood damage,” she said.

“It also takes longer to find and fix faults on underground cables.

“Local crews live in the area, along with their families and friends, so they are acutely aware of the impact of unplanned outages on their community and they work their guts out to support the safe restoration of power.

“We understand the community’s frustration at the recent unplanned outages and we are doing everything we can to reduce the risks of further widespread outages.”