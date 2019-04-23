Hipwood fired up for Anzac QClash

Eric Hipwood had a few sleepless nights after Birsbane’s poor performance against Collingwood. Picture: Getty Images

ERIC Hipwood will carry the legacy of his grandfather when he runs out wearing the Lions Anzac guernsey to face Gold Coast on Saturday.

The tall forward has family history with the Australian Defence Force, chiefly from his grandfather, Eric Tregear, who was taken as a prisoner of war in the line of duty.

"My Pop, he was part of WWII and he was captured for four years and I was actually named after him, funnily enough," Hipwood said.

"My mum gets pretty emotional on these sort of days. It's always touching when you hear war stories and things like that."

Now into his fourth season, Hipwood is no stranger to the Anzac guernsey but says it

remains a privilege to honour his "Pop" and those who served and continue to serve.

"I don't know if Anzac Day's give you that little bit more cause you're always trying your hardest when you're out there but it's a very, very special day to be able to play and be able to represent the Anzacs on an occasion like that, it's a privilege."

Saturday's QClash certainly will be an occasion, but not just for the servicemen and servicewomen it honours.

Eric Hipwood in the commemorative Anzac guernsey Brisbane will wear against Gold Coast. Picture: Annette Dew

The 17th showdown between Brisbane and Gold Coast is also the most important in their short but storied rivalry with both sides poised at 3-2 early in the season.

Even the most diehard Lions and Suns fans couldn't have predicted such starts and

Hipwood is desperate to put Brisbane back on track after last week's diabolic loss to Collingwood.

"It was tough sleeping the first couple of nights," Hipwood said of the 62-point drubbing.

"We just couldn't play the way we wanted to play … but it's a long season so you're going to ride the highs and lows.

"We've got a young and emerging group and you're going to have inconsistencies in performances.

"If we can go back to what we know, contested footy and hard-at-it footy, the result will look after itself."

After slamming six goals at home to sink Port Adelaide in Round 3, the 22-year-old is painfully aware of how quickly things change in an AFL season.

The solution, he says, lies in lifting their physicality and courage at the contest.

"The other teams have definitely thrown the first punch in a way and they've just smashed us at contested footy," Hipwood said.

"We know that Gold Coast are a hard-at it footy side … (they've) had a fantastic start and they've had some hard at it wins, we're going to have to be on our game."