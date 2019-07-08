Erin Molan on motherhood: ‘It’s really bloody hard’

Erin Molan has hired a nanny to help manage her workload with the sports presenter describing motherhood as a "constant juggle". She also revealed if she'll have more kids with her police officer partner.

The popular TV sports reporter believes she is lucky that much of her work is in the evenings or on weekends, while her police officer partner works Monday to Friday.

Molan, 34, returned to work six weeks after giving birth to now one-year-old daughter, Eliza.

"It is the most amazing thing in the entire world times a billion but it is also really bloody hard, that is just the reality of it," Molan told The Daily Telegraph.

"It is a constant juggle trying to get the balance right and failing a lot of the time. I just figure I love her more than life itself and for the moment, that is enough."

Erin Molan and her one-year-old daughter Eliza. Picture: Jonathan Ng

The couple hired a nanny to help manage the load.

"It is almost slammed into us that you can never say it is hard or that you are struggling because then you appear ungrateful to the so many women who unfortunately can't have kids," the Channel 9 sports reporter continued.

"I just think you are allowed to be really grateful and you are allowed to acknowledge that you are so blessed but you are also allowed to find it tough because it is a really tough gig.

"If I had heard more women being open, it would have not been such a shock to my system."

Molan and her fiance police officer Sean Ogilvy. Picture: Jeremy Piper

The sports presenter said while it can be tough, motherhood is the most amazing things in the world. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

Molan and partner Sean Ogilvy are yet to decide if they'll try for a second child.

"I think we are probably done but I am definitely not going to say no," she said.

Meanwhile Eliza was born on June 6 last year, the day of the first State of Origin game and Molan is tipping a Blues win tomorrow.

"Queensland are so full of it when they say they are underdogs, they are not even a little bit," she said. "But I think we will win and it will be the start of a new era for NSW, it'll be back to back."