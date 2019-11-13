Escape if you dare: Mackay’s newest attraction opens

Everything you need to know about the exciting, mysterious new activity about to launch.

NOT quite ready for retirement but itching for a change in scenery, Mackay woman Janet Benstead has taken the leap of faith and opened her own business.

But it is not what you would expect - in fact, it is a first for Mackay.

Joined by her business partner Emma Hayes, and with help from friends and family, Ms Benstead has spent the past 12 months establishing an exciting new recreational facility.

Escape Rooms Mackay will open on November 15, offering a world of mystery, strategy, thrill and fun.

Ms Benstead and Ms Hayes first thought of the business idea after experiencing an escape room in Airlie Beach while on a girls trip. It is a big jump from their careers as occupational therapist and office coordinator, but the pair could not be more excited to bring something unique to the region.

"I've done escape rooms in Brisbane, Melbourne, Airlie Beach and even NZ," Ms Benstead said.

"I loved it so much and my kids loved it too, and I thought why not open one in Mackay.

"I was ready for a change from my job in occupational therapy so this is a really exciting new chapter for me."

Ms Hayes said she could not wait to see the look on people's faces when they experienced the thrill of the activity.

Her two children have tested the escape room and loved every second.

"It's such a fun and different activity. It makes you think differently and it's a great feeling when you solve all the clues," she said.

An escape room starts as an empty room and is then filled with props, puzzles and secret doors to set a scene.

Participants are locked in the room and must find clues and solve riddles and puzzles to escape before the timer goes off.

Mrs Benstead said the first Escape Rooms Mackay experience was called Watcher in the Woods and would be themed around a spooky house on a hill.

Teamwork, skill and perseverance are required to escape on time.

"It's definitely a team effort and it's a great activity for group bonding," she said.

"We have actually had a lot of interest from sports teams and corporate groups who are looking for a fun team activity.

"It's perfect for Christmas parties, birthday parties or just for a fun night out.

"I think Mackay really needed something different for people to do, especially young adults."

Escape Rooms Mackay are now taking bookings, ready for their first day of trade on November 15.

Each session must have a minimum of four people booked. The experience is for people aged 14 and older, but children as young as 12 can participate if accompanied by an adult.

Book at www.escaperoomsmackay.com.au and keep up to date with opening hours on the Escape Rooms Mackay Facebook page.