Escape plan winds up in court

A woman caught drink driving at more than three times the legal limit faced Proserpine Magistrates Court. File

A WOMAN who decided to drink drive to escape an uncomfortable situation and blew more than three times the legal limit believes her actions were necessary at the time.

Alicia May Harrison who blew 0.163 when pulled over by police at 3.04am on September 27 last year, faced Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday.

The court heard the 25-year-old, of no fixed address, had been drinking on a private boat with a man when she no longer felt safe and decided to drive away.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead told the court the penalty for such a high reading was between 10 and 11 months, however he noted Harrison had been disqualified from driving since September last year.

She was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for a further six months.