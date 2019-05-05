Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman caught drink driving at more than three times the legal limit faced Proserpine Magistrates Court.
A woman caught drink driving at more than three times the legal limit faced Proserpine Magistrates Court. File
Crime

Escape plan winds up in court

Shannen McDonald
by
5th May 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who decided to drink drive to escape an uncomfortable situation and blew more than three times the legal limit believes her actions were necessary at the time.

Alicia May Harrison who blew 0.163 when pulled over by police at 3.04am on September 27 last year, faced Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday.

The court heard the 25-year-old, of no fixed address, had been drinking on a private boat with a man when she no longer felt safe and decided to drive away.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead told the court the penalty for such a high reading was between 10 and 11 months, however he noted Harrison had been disqualified from driving since September last year.

She was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for a further six months.

Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    War of attrition in Cities and Raiders 10-all draw

    War of attrition in Cities and Raiders 10-all draw

    Rugby Union Soggy conditions for union match.

    Woman caught off guard blows more than three times the limit

    Woman caught off guard blows more than three times the limit

    Crime Driver blew more than three times the legal limit.

    Protester to contest retribution claim

    premium_icon Protester to contest retribution claim

    Crime Anti-Adani protester asked for 'close to $8000'.

    PSA: Candidate forum in the Whitsundays

    PSA: Candidate forum in the Whitsundays

    Politics A Candidate forum will be is being held in Whitsundays.