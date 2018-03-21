Escaping the 9 to 5 in Airlie

LONG HAUL: Swiss backpacker Ramona Tollardo by the lagoon at Airlie Beach.

Tamera Francis

SWISS beauty Ramona Tollardo is finishing up the Australian leg of her travels this week in far north Queensland as part of a nine-month adventure.

Ms Tollardo quit her job in health insurance to travel the world and has explored the east coast of Australia for the past two months.

After spending one week in Airlie Beach Ms Tollardo will finish up her Australian adventure in Cairns.

When did you arrive in Airlie Beach?

I got to Airlie just under a week ago and have spent a few nights on a boat.

What is your favourite thing about Australia?

I love the nature and the sea is beautiful. In Switzerland we have lakes and mountains, but nothing like this.

What is your favourite thing about the Whitsundays?

The lagoon and this park, it is so good to chill and read a book.

It's nice and quiet here and I just love the atmosphere.

I also went on an overnight boat tour and we arrived at Whitehaven beach at like 7am in the morning, it was just so serene.

Staying on a yacht overnight on the beautiful water is also something I will never forget.

What is your top travel tip?

Go to the Whitsundays, it's beautiful.

Rent a van to drive up the coast, it's a great drive.

What is the weirdest thing about Australia you have found in your travels?

The fact you can drink and smoke in so many public places is crazy.

Rules when you go out clubbing, we don't have to scan our passport and get a picture taken back home at bars and clubs.

Where are you off to next?

I have a few months of travelling left and leave for Asia next week from Sydney and I can't wait to explore over there.

What do you plan on doing after your travels?

When I land in Switzerland, I will have to start looking for another job.

I plan to look for one in the same industry I worked in before.