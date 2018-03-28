Menu
Bombers hand Woosha two-year extension

Essendon coach John Worsfold has signed a new deal with the Bombers. Picture: George Salpigtidis
by Chris Cavanagh

ESSENDON coach John Worsfold has finally put pen to paper on a new two-year contract extension, tying him to the club until at least the end of 2020.

Bombers players were told of the news on Wednesday morning before chief executive Xavier Campbell fronted media to make an announcement that had been considered imminent for some months.

Worsfold took the reins of the club in 2016 after James Hird's departure and steered the side to a finals berth last season.

Campbell described him as a "calming influence" in the wake of the drugs saga.

"As a football club, as a board, as an executive, we're really happy with what John's been able to do with the group," Campbell said.

"John's values have been exceptional. His contribution not just to the football program but the broader club is really something we put a lot of value on and we believe he's the right person to take us forward.

John Worsfold has been handed a two-year contract extension. Picture: Michael Klein
"With the leadership group and the fundamentals the playing group have got now, I feel like we're certainly going to put ourselves in the position to build to become the club that can put itself in a position to be successful.

"You need a bit of luck along the way but I think our pillars are pretty strong and Woosha's led the way with that."

