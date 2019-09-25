Menu
Woodwark's Finlay Farrell, 10, cuddles a goat in the animal farm at Show Whitsunday.
'Essential' funding injection for favourite event

Shannen McDonald
by
25th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
A WELCOMED funding boost is set to help Show Whitsunday continue to run as a successful annual event into the future.

The Proserpine Show Association will again be the recipients of more than $10,000 as part of the State Government's Show Societies Grants Program.

Proserpine Show Association president Donna Rogers said the funding was vital to the continuation of the show.

"It's an ongoing commitment to ensure the viability of local agriculture show,” she said.

"The grant we receive is important and essential for our show and goes towards admin costs like our insurance for the event.

"We have a high number of people come through our gates, so this great is put to great use.”

Proserpine's Graeme Donnelly competes in the woodchopping competition at Show Whitsunday.
Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said agriculture shows played an integral role in communities.

"There's no doubt, the ag show provides a moment of magic, excitement and utter enjoyment for kids of all ages, but it also provides vital economics and social benefit,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

"For many Queenslanders, particularly in our remote areas, the show may be the only time of year when a region truly connects and comes together to share, compete and compare, and feel that wonderful sense of community.

"It also provides a terrific opportunity for residents to showcase their produce, livestock and creativity.”

