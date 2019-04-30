Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alex de Minaur has a bit more time to prepare for his next tournament now.
Alex de Minaur has a bit more time to prepare for his next tournament now.
Tennis

De Minaur clay concerns as Bernie lines up Millman

by AAP
30th Apr 2019 8:14 AM

AUSSIE young gun Alex de Minaur has made a shock early exit at the ATP Tour's Estoril Open, losing his first-round clash to lowly-ranked local Joao Domingues.

World No.27 De Minaur was upset 6-2 2-6 6-2 by Portugal's Domingues, ranked 187 spots below his fancied opponent, in just under two hours.

De Minaur had his serve broken four times after winning less than half of the points on his second serves.

An all-Australian showdown between John Millman and Bernard Tomic highlights the first-round action on Wednesday morning (AEST) while 19-year-old Sydneysider Alexei Popyrin qualified and will face Portugal's Joao Sousa in his main draw opener.

In other first-round action on Monday, American Reilly Opelka, Guido Andreozzi of Argentina and Japane's Yoshihito Nishioka all won to advance to the second round.

More Stories

alex de minaur bernard tomic estoril open john millman tennis
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Adani protester case to be heard in Brisbane

    premium_icon Adani protester case to be heard in Brisbane

    Crime The case of an Adani protester will not be heard in Bowen.

    'Out of touch': Queenan not supportive of Adani convoy

    premium_icon 'Out of touch': Queenan not supportive of Adani convoy

    Politics Lachlan Queenan shares his views on coal.

    P-plater drove while he was five times the limit

    premium_icon P-plater drove while he was five times the limit

    Crime Magistrate: 'Going to jail is better than dying'

    Near drowning in the Whitsundays

    Near drowning in the Whitsundays

    News There has been a near drowning in the Whitsundays.