Missing mum’s blood in 30 trash cans

Jennifer Farber-Dulos, 50, has been missing since May 24, leaving five children under 13, including two sets of twins, without a mother. Picture: Facebook

Jennifer Farber-Dulos, 50, has been missing since May 24, leaving five children under 13, including two sets of twins, without a mother. Picture: Facebook

The blood of Jennifer Farber-Dulos has been found smeared and spattered at dozens of locations across three US cities but police have yet to find the mother-of five's body.

Days after police recovered CCTV of her estranged husband and his lover allegedly dumping bloodstained bags into at least 30 trash cans in a suburban street, mother-of-five Jennifer Farber-Dulos remains missing.

On Monday, police confirmed the blood was a DNA match to the 50-year-old, who vanished last month in the latest family crime mystery to captivate America.

Ms Farber-Dulos had been engaged in a nasty custody battle with millionaire property developer Fotis Dulos since 2017, when he moved his mistress Michelle Troconis and her daughter into the family's Farmington, Connecticut mansion.

The shockingly insensitive act marked the end of their 13 year marriage and the start of a two-year ordeal in which Dulos allegedly repeatedly threatened to kidnap the couple's five children, who are aged between eight and 13 and include two sets of twins.

Ms Farber-Dulos hasn't been seen since the morning of Friday, May 24, when she dropped her three sons and two daughters at school near their new home in New Canaan, a wealthy suburb of New York City.

Ms Farver-Dulos moved into this lavish home in the wealthy New York suburb of New Canaan with her five children. Picture: Facebook

Investigators found blood spatter and evidence of a clean-up at the house, which belongs to Dulos, who owns a string of large properties near the Connecticut /New York border - all of which are being treated as crime scenes.

"It appears that the victim had left the garage door open in her absence after returning home from taking her children to school," a police source told Radar Online on Friday.

"This is no longer a missing persons investigation, this is now a murder case."

Dulos and Troconis, 44, were arrested on Saturday on charges of evidence tampering and hindering prosecution. Troconis was released on Monday after posting US$500,000 bail and is being tracked by an electronic ankle monitor.

The local Hartford-Courant newspaper reported Troconis spent most of Friday being grilled by detectives while Dulos remains in custody.

Troconis reportedly attended the meeting voluntarily, taking investigators by surprise given the couple had earlier refused to co-operate with police.

"Ms Troconis voluntarily met with officials from the Stamford-Norwalk States Attorney's Office Thursday afternoon," police said in a statement last night.

"She provided crucial information to assist authorities in their investigation."

Michelle Troconis and boyfriend Fotis Dulos following their arrest on Saturday. They are the prime suspects in the suspected murder of Dulos’ estranged wife. Picture: New Canaan Police Department via AP

Fotis Dulos is arraigned on charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and first-degree hindering prosecution at Norwalk Superior Court in Connecticut. Picture: AP

Michelle Troconis is arraigned on charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and first-degree hindering prosecution at Norwalk Superior Court in Connecticut. Picture: AP

'BLOOD-STAINED CLOTHES DUMPED IN 30 TRASH CANS'

Police have found Ms Farber-Dulos' blood in several locations, including the property she fled to after Dulos moved in mistress-turned-girlfriend Michelle Troconis.

The house, where the devoted mother lived with five children she shared with Dulos up until her disappearance last month, is located in the town of New Canaan, more than 120km from the former marital home in Farmington, Connecticut.

According to the arrest warrants released on Monday, data from both Dulos and Troconis' mobile phones show the couple travelled from the Farmington mansion to New Canaan and Hartford, where Dulos owns a third property.

The records specifically place Dulos in the vicinity of his estranged wife's home at 7.10pm on the night she vanished.

Surveillance footage shows a man believed to be Dulos driving in a car resembling his black ute, stopping at more than 30 locations along a 6.4km stretch of road, dumping plastic bags into trash cans.

At one point the video shows a woman resembling Troconis' leaning out of the passenger window and either placing something on the ground or picking something up.

Investigators who later searched the bins uncovered clothing and sponges stained with blood that matched Ms Farber-Dulos' DNA.

Police are now sifting through tons of waste at the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority in Hartford, a trash to energy facility where residents' household garbage typically ends up.

Missing Jennifer Farber-Dulos, 50, has five children under the age of 13 with Fotis Dulos, including two sets of twins. Picture: Facebook

Ms Farber-Dulos’ relatives say she would never willingly leave her five children and was terrified of their father. Picture: Facebook

'I AM AFRAID OF MY HUSBAND'

Ms Farber-Dulos was in the throes of an acrimonious divorce with her Greek immigrant husband when she suddenly vanished on May 24 after dropping their twin girls, twin boys and a third son at school.

The five youngsters are in the care of their maternal grandmother Gloria Farber in New York. Ms Farber has filed an application for custody of the five.

Court records show more than 500 documents were submitted in the divorce application filed by Ms Farber-Dulos, including an emergency custody order for their children after Dulos allegedly threatened to kidnap them.

She said he would "take all of the children, disappear," and told her "you will never find us," according to court documents. She said he applied for Greek passports for himself and the children and scheduled an interview with the Greek consulate in New York City.

In the filing, Ms Farber-Dulos paints a terrifying picture of a violent and controlling man she fears could one day kill her.

"I am afraid of my husband. I know that filing for divorce, and filing this motion will enrage him," she wrote.

"I know he will retaliate by trying to harm me in some way. He has the attitude that he must always win at all costs. He is dangerous and ruthless when he believes that he has been wronged.

"During the course of our marriage, he told me about sickening revenge fantasies and plans to cause physical harm to others who have wronged him.

"For example, flying a plane over an ex-client's home and dropping a brick on his house. I fear for my family's safety and I believe him to be highly capable and vengeful enough to take the children and disappear."

'COMBING THROUGH MOUNTAINS OF TRASH'

The search for Ms Farber-Dulos is continuing, with grim clues found during raids on several properties owned by Dulos, leading police to a huge rubbish recycling plant at Hartford where they suspect her body may have ended up.

Earlier this week police revealed the missing woman's blood had been found on items allegedly dumped in at least 30 roadside trash cans by Dulos and Troconis.

They are hopeful they Ms Farber-Dulos' remains will be found in the "mountain of rubbish" at the Hartford facility because none of the rubbish transported there in the time period she had been missing had been incinerated.

However, it had been shredded to pieces no bigger than 15cm or less in diameter.