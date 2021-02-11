Eugenie following in Meghan’s footsteps

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child together on Tuesday.

And the latest royal birth shared several similarities to that of Archie, Eugenie's cousin Prince Harry's son with Meghan, according to The Sun.

From opting for the same hospital to raising their sons in the same home - here are the surprising links between the royal baby boys that you probably missed.

The Queen's granddaughter Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their son, who weighed 8lbs 1oz, on Tuesday February 9 at 8.55am.

He arrived at The Portland Hospital in London, the same place where Meghan Markle had baby Archie in May 2019.

It is also the hospital where Eugenie herself was born in 1990.

The new parents announced the birth of their son via Instagram yesterday, sharing a tender black and white photo of their son's hands alongside their own.

The snap is similar to the one shared on the Sussex's now defunct Instagram account following Archie's birth in 2019.

Harry and Meghan shared their "first public moment as a family" in the form of a black and white photograph of themselves cradling Archie at Windsor Castle.

Rather than relying on Buckingham Palace to announce the birth of their son, Eugenie and Jack chose to share it with the princess' 1.3 million Instagram followers alongside the official announcement.

Prince Harry and Meghan did the same once Archie was born, sharing a simple navy blue box with the words 'It's a boy!' printed in white over the top.

Neither new mum wished to fall in line with the royal tradition of posing on the steps of the hospital with their newborn.

Eugenie posted a photo of her and husband Jack holding their new baby's hand in a continuation of a new style of royal birth announcements. Picture: Instagram

All three of Prince William and Kate Middleton's children have been presented to the public on the steps of the Lindo Wing, just days, and sometimes hours after the birth.

Equally Eugenie's parents Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson posed with their newborn daughters outside Portland hospital.

But it seems that the Princess of York is following in the footsteps of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in choosing to give her firstborn a more private welcome to the world.

While Eugenie's son's name has not been announced, James is the favourite with the bookmakers. Arthur is second, followed by Oliver and Edward.

The baby could also be raised in Harry and Meghan's old home at Frogmore Cottage. In November, Eugenie and Jack moved into the couple's former Windsor residence, which had conveniently recently been renovated with a baby in mind.

However, they moved out just six weeks later - moving back in with Eugenie's parents, the Duke and Duchess of York at The Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, which was attributed to the pregnant princess wanting to be with her mother and father during the pandemic.

The arrival of their newborn could see Eugenie and Jack return to Frogmore to settle down.

Eugenie reportedly wants her child to have an "ordinary life" and will not accept a royal title for her baby - as she and sister Beatrice "want their own lives", a royal source told the UK Telegraph, despite their father Andrew pushing for them to have more responsibilities. The baby will be known as Master Brooksbank, according to breakfast show Good Morning Britain.

Eugenie, 30, and her husband, 34, have reportedly secured a place at Marlborough College in Wiltshire for the baby, according to the Daily Mail.

New mum Eugenie has reportedly secured a place at Marlborough College in Wiltshire for her new baby, according to the Daily Mail. The school for pupils aged 13 to 18 is where Eugenie went as a teenager and is thought to cost £39,000 ($70,000) per year. It is also where Kate Middleton and her younger sister Pippa were educated.

A source told the Telegraph: "Although Andrew was always pushing for them to have more royal responsibilities, all Bea and Eug have ever really wanted is to live their own lives, while supporting the Queen when the need arises."

