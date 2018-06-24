Menu
Eureka lemon ripening on the tree in the morning sun.
Eureka! It's a bountiful tree

by IN MY GARDEN: ANGIE THOMAS
24th Jun 2018 12:00 PM

Eureka lemons (citrus limon eureka) are among the most popular lemons grown in Australia. They're thin-skinned, have minimal seeds and the fruit is large, juicy and acidic.

One of the advantages of eureka lemons is that although winter is their peak fruiting season, in warm areas they can produce fruit almost year-round, so you'll always have tasty lemons on hand.

Eureka lemon trees can grow up to 5m tall. For pots and smaller spaces choose a dwarf variety that will reach up to 3m.

When planting a new eureka lemon out in the garden, choose a spot with well-drained soil that receives at least six hours of sun a day and enrich the soil in the planting hole first with some Dynamic Lifter. It promotes increased soil organic matter content and water-holding capacity as well as provides the new tree with slow release organic nutrients as it establishes.

For potted citrus, choose a pot with good drainage holes and fill with a good quality potting mix.

Keep new citrus trees well watered as they settle into their new home.

