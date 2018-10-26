Europa League wrap: goals aplenty as AC Milan stunned

Arsenal coach Unai Emery is riding an 11-game winning streak in all competitions.

PREMIER League giants Chelsea and Arsenal both recorded wins as Real Betis upset seven-time European champions AC Milan 2-1 at the San Siro in Europa League action on Thursday (local time).

The Gunners triumphed 1-0 at Sporting Lisbon to take control of their group while Chelsea outclassed Bate in a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek bagged a hat-trick for the Blues, who maintained their perfect record in Group L.

Goals from Toni Sanabria and Giovani Lo Celso's sent Spanish club Betis top of Group F, one point clear of Italian opponent AC MIlan - who grabbed a late consolation through Patrick Cutrone.

"This is an important victory for us, not just for the three points and to go top, but because it is prestigious after many years this team has not competed in Europe," said Betis coach Quique Setien.

Olympiakos are third in the group after a 2-0 win at Dudelange.

After a largely forgettable opening half, the Gunners gradually improved and took control of Group E with a 1-0 victory at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Welbeck had already seen a header chalked off for a foul but he was on hand to steer home in the 77th minute to settle the contest in favour of Unai Emery's side.

FC Zurich came from behind to beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 and maintain their 100 per cent record in Group A.

Karim Bellarabi's quickfire double for Leverkusen overturned Antonio Marchesano's opening goal, but the Swiss side rallied and won it thanks to efforts from Toni Domgjoni and Stephen Odey.

AEK Larnaca and Ludogrets drew the group's other game 1-1.

Salzburg and Leipzig are in a strong position in Group B.

The Austrian side trounced Rosenborg 3-0 while Leipzig ran out 2-0 winners over Celtic, who were missing a string of stars through injury including Socceroo Tom Rogic.

Zenit St Petersburg scored an 85th-minute winner to beat Bordeaux and go top of Group C, ahead of Slavia Prague, who were 1-0 winners at FC Copenhagen.

Dinamo Zagreb's 2-1 win at Spartak Trnava preserved their 100 per cent record in Group D, with Anderlecht and Fenerbahce drawing 2-2 in the other game.

Australian goalkeeper Danny Vukovic enjoyed a successful night when his Genk team beat hosts Besiktas 4-2 in Turkey to go top of their group.

In late matches, Dynamo Kyiv beat Rennes 2-1, Marseille went down 3-1 to Lazio at home, PAOK lost 2-0 to Videoton at home, Eintracht beat Apollon Limassol 2-0, Sarpsborg drew 1-1 with Malmo, Rangers were kept goalless at home by Spartak Moscow, Villarreal trounced Rapid Vienna 5-0 while Sevilla thumped Akhisar 6-0.

