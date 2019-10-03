Menu
The man who cruelly raped and murdered aspiring comedian Eurydice Dixon is appealing his life sentence.
Crime

Eurydice’s killer and rapist wants his jail term cut

by Rebekah Cavanagh
3rd Oct 2019 11:55 AM
Eurydice Dixon's killer wants to appeal his life sentence, a court has heard.

Jaymes Todd, 20, was jailed for at least 35 years for the brutal rape and murder of the Melbourne comedian in June last year.

Todd's barrister Tim Marsh has told a Supreme Court hearing where he is defending another killer rapist, Codey Herrmann, that Todd has filed an appeal.

Eurydice Dixon, 19, who was killed in Princes Park in Carlton North.
Drawing comparison between the two cases, and what Todd was sentenced to, Mr Marsh said: "Todd application for leave to appeal against that decision has been filed."

The Supreme Court confirmed Todd filed an application for leave to appeal against sentence on Monday.

More to come

Her death triggered a public outpouring of grief. Picture: Jason Edwards
