Menu
Login
A popular Evans Head beach has been closed after numerous shark sightings.
A popular Evans Head beach has been closed after numerous shark sightings. Liana Turner
News

'Shiver of sharks' closes North Coast beach

Alison Paterson
by
29th Jan 2019 12:49 PM

A SHIVER of sharks has closed the main beach at Evans Head this afternoon.

Surf Life Saving Far North Coast duty officer Garry Meredith said a drone operator closed the beach around 1pm.

"The drone operator saw several sharks but could not identify the species," he said.

"The beach was closed about three-quarters of an hour ago."

Mr Meredith said the beach had been cleared of swimmers and surfers.

"If anyone is ever swimming at a beach and they hear shark siren you are best getting out of the water," he said.

"Even the die-hard board-riders get out."

editors picks evans head shark sighting
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Flights at Whitsunday Coast Airport cancelled

    Flights at Whitsunday Coast Airport cancelled

    News Flights at Whitsunday Coast Airport have been cancelled for the remainder of Tuesday.

    • 29th Jan 2019 2:30 PM
    School's out already

    School's out already

    News It's an early finish for some students today.

    Roads affected by flash flooding

    Roads affected by flash flooding

    News Roads in the Whitsunday region are affected by flash flooding.

    Whitsunday BMX champion awarded Charlie Bell Scholarship

    Whitsunday BMX champion awarded Charlie Bell Scholarship

    News Whitsunday BMX champion awarded Charlie Bell Scholarship