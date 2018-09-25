‘Even Marta voted for her’: Kerr robbed again

Australian Matildas star Samantha Kerr after being named international footballer of the year at the ESPY Awards.

SAM Kerr has been denied FIFA's player of the year award for a second straight year despite Brazil's six-time winner, Marta, voting for the Matildas superstar.

The 32-year-old Brazilian veteran, who now plays her club football for Orlando in the US, has scored 110 goals for her country.

Kerr had been in the running, with her firepower helping the Matildas reach an all-time high ranking of world No.4 at the end of 2017, but was well off the pace at the end of voting despite Marta selecting her as the best player in the world.

The decision to overlook Kerr left many fans and pundits shocked - and it's easy to see why.

The Australian striker has had an incredible 18 months on and off the pitch, bagging multiple goals for clubs and country, while picking up a heap of awards along the way.

In 2017, Kerr netted a record 17 goals for her US team, Sky Blue FC, in the National Women's Soccer League season, earning the NWSL Golden Boot and MVP awards.

Sam Kerr celebrates scoring for Australia. Picture: Getty

However, the 23-year-old wasn't ready to shelve her 2017 form, leading Perth Glory to the W-League grand final and collecting the Julie Dolan Medal and the Penny Tanner Media MVP Award.

It was more of the same for Kerr in 2018, with the striker winning back-to-back NWSL Golden Boot awards with new club, Chicago Red Stars.

Kerr's accomplishments continued on the international stage, almost leading the Socceroos to consecutive Tournament of Nations victories.