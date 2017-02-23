Evening of pure hope

IN MEMORY: Equifest will host a fundraising evening in honour of Billie Kinder.

ONE of Australia's largest horse competitions, Equifest, has shown support for the family of Billie Kinder by hosting a fundraiser, Equifest Evening of Hope, at the Hawkesbury Showgrounds in honour of Billie's 13th birthday.

Ever since the former Whitsunday local was killed in a horse accident last year, her family has fundraised for causes in her memory.

Whitsunday Tourism operators have supported the fundraiser by donating a Whitsunday Holiday Prize Package worth more than $5000 including nine nights' accommodation, five tours around the Whitsundays, bus transfers, return flights from Brisbane or Sydney and a dining voucher.

Sponsors are Whitsunday Transit, BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort, Coral Sea Resort, Daydream Island Resort and Spa, Explore Whitsundays, Whitsunday Jetski Tours, Cruise Whitsundays and Fat Frog Cafe.

Profits will go towards Assistance Dogs Australia.

The fundraiser will be held on March 31, 6.30pm.

Raffle tickets are $10 and available at www.flyhigh billir.com. Event tickets at www.equifest.com.au for $25.