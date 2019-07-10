Menu
The ABC Landline's Pip Courtney will be the guest speaker at this weekend's Sarina Rural Dinner
Rural

'Event of the season' to splash some glamour onto rural life

Zizi Averill
by
10th Jul 2019 12:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT PROMISES to be a celebration of rural life - with an added splash of glamour - as Sarina offers an opportunity to dine with 'rural royalty'.

On Saturday, award-winning journalist and presenter Pip Courtney will join the community at the first Sarina Rural Dinner, at the Sarina Showgrounds Arts Pavilion .

Since 1993, Ms Courtney has presented ABC's Landline and has won numerous awards reporting on rural life and industry.

The ABC Landline's Pip Courtney will be the guest speaker at this weekend's Sarina Rural Dinner.
It's an evening organisers - including Sarina Community Bank Branch, Bendigo Bank and the Sarina Show Society - have promised will be "the Sarina event of the season”.

SCBB chair Karen May said the highlight of the dinner would be hearing from Ms Courtney.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, not just for Sarina, but for the Mackay region, and we are incredibly excited that Pip will be visiting our community,” Ms May said.

"Someone of Pip's calibre and profile really brings a sense of prestige to the event

"She seems to have a real affinity with rural communities and understands what it takes to succeed and the pressures we face.”

Sarina Show Society president David Guy said the dinner was "a chance for us to appreciate the incredible community we have here in Sarina and the role the local show plays in bring community together”.

Tickets are limited and must be bought in advance.

Booking closes Thursday, July 11 at midnight.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/sarina-rural-dinner-2019-tickets-64117628553 to buy a ticket.

When: 6pm until 10.30pm

Where: Sarina Showgrounds Arts Pavilion

