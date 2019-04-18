Event shows 'deadly' choices are healthy

HEALTHY INITIATIVES: Evans Wailu, Maka Hankin, Melitta Hankin, Anaiyan James-Hankin, Angelina Hankin and Norrhys James-Hankin at the Deadly Choices Proserpine community event on Wednesday.

Georgia Simpson

IN ABORIGINAL slang, "deadly" means something great.

Deadly Choices is a health promotion initiative and aims to empower Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples to make healthy choices for themselves and their families.

Community events are run throughout the year, and on Wednesday, Halpannel Park in Proserpine was teeming with people, hungry for knowledge about making healthy choices.

The event was smoke, sugar and alcohol free and Mackay Cutters player Jayden Hodges, a Deadly Choices ambassador, was pleased at the turnout and encouraged everyone to get a health check.

"Be aware of the choices you make and how that impacts your health," he said.

Shaneil Hood was at the event and she said she was shocked at the amount of sugar that drinks such as iced coffees and chocolates and Solo contained. Deadly Choices regional manager Jardine Bobongie, who was at the tobacco stall, said the event was for the whole community.

Mr Bobongie said six people had self-nominated for referrals to Quitline within an hour.

"They're voluntary referrals, which indicates people want to give up," he said.

Along with tobacco education, there was also a diabetes stall, oral hygiene, bowel cancer screening, Headspace Mackay and many more.

There was also a rock climbing wall, jumping castle and free lunches.