Event to help community heal

Whitsunday Regional Council, Tourism Whitsundays, and Airlie Festival of Music will organise a Relief Benefit Event at the Whitsunday Sailing Club on May 27.

WITH the Whitsunday community looking to heal in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie, sometimes all its takes is an event that brings people together.

And this is exactly what will be provided with a Relief Benefit Concert to be held by the Whitsunday Sailing Club on May 27.

Whitsunday Regional Council, Tourism Whitsunday and Airlie Beach Festival of Music will come together to organise the event with proceeds to be distributed to charity organisations and the SES.

The event will run from 10am to 10pm.

Festival of Music organiser Gavin Butlin said he was in the process of organising some "big name" bands to the area.

"We just need to lift everyone's spirits, a lot of people have done it hard and lost personal stuff with injuries and people in town need to let hair down," he said.

Anyone under 18 will be get in free with an entry fee still to be worked out.