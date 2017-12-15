Menu
Login
News

Events centre update

The Proserpine Entertainment Centre is still in a state of disrepair.
The Proserpine Entertainment Centre is still in a state of disrepair. Peter Carruthers
by Tessa Mapstone

THE devastating impact of Cyclone Debbie, months of waiting on insurance assessments and extensive repair works have kept the Proserpine Entertainment Centre closed.

Now the council is pushing to have the centre re-opened ahead of schedule.

With the costs of all repairs being covered by insurance, the insurer's building firm, Advanced Buildings, started work in early September after damage assessments and work plans were completed and ratified by the insurer in August.

Damaged flooring, ceilings and electrical components have been stripped, asbestos removed and a collapsed brick wall, roof structure and sheeting repaired.

Electrical works are 70% complete, 90% of the external painting has been done and the design review on the air-conditioning system, lighting and materials ordering is almost finished.

The current schedule would see a the centre re-opening in March, but a council spokesman said the council's project delivery team hopedwas working with the builders to try and get the centre to be open by early-to-mid February.

"Like many others in our community council had to await for an agreed insurance assessment to be completed," he said.　

"Identification of a number of latent building matters including edge cracking of the centre's auditorium floor and air-conditioning matters,has led to the need to investigate and determine an appropriate engineering solution. 　

"This investigations and solution has impacted elements of the initial work program by up to 30 days."　

When it reopens, The centre will remain under the management of Top of the Range Catering, headed by Chris Patrick.

Topics:  council entertaiment proseprine

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Cut Snake check into Airlie

Cut Snake check into Airlie

Dance music duo Cut Snake will bring the party to Magnums Hotel today

It's a bird, it's a...

IT'S A PLANE: Whitsunday Proserpine RC Models Club president Ivan Oehlert with secretary Jeff Boyle and their collection of remote control models.

New club for region's RC lovers

Touching tribute to region's Zonta founder

IN MEMORY: Pam's family and Zonta members with the plaque at Cannonvale State Primary School.

Reading room tribute to the late Pam Graham.

Free festive shots by kind-hearted local

Luke, Theo and Sarah Connell at Pioneer Park in Proserpine taking Christmas photos at a free event held by local Amanda Macgillivray.

Amanda Macgillivray knows post-cyclone times are tough in Proserpine

Local Partners