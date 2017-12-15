Events centre update

The Proserpine Entertainment Centre is still in a state of disrepair.

Peter Carruthers

THE devastating impact of Cyclone Debbie, months of waiting on insurance assessments and extensive repair works have kept the Proserpine Entertainment Centre closed.

Now the council is pushing to have the centre re-opened ahead of schedule.

With the costs of all repairs being covered by insurance, the insurer's building firm, Advanced Buildings, started work in early September after damage assessments and work plans were completed and ratified by the insurer in August.

Damaged flooring, ceilings and electrical components have been stripped, asbestos removed and a collapsed brick wall, roof structure and sheeting repaired.

Electrical works are 70% complete, 90% of the external painting has been done and the design review on the air-conditioning system, lighting and materials ordering is almost finished.

The current schedule would see a the centre re-opening in March, but a council spokesman said the council's project delivery team hopedwas working with the builders to try and get the centre to be open by early-to-mid February.

"Like many others in our community council had to await for an agreed insurance assessment to be completed," he said.

"Identification of a number of latent building matters including edge cracking of the centre's auditorium floor and air-conditioning matters,has led to the need to investigate and determine an appropriate engineering solution.

"This investigations and solution has impacted elements of the initial work program by up to 30 days."

When it reopens, The centre will remain under the management of Top of the Range Catering, headed by Chris Patrick.