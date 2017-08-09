Event's global message

23°
Louise Shannon | 9th Aug 2017 5:30 PM
SKIPPER'S BAGS: Marketing director of Airlie Beach Race Week Adrian Bram and Race Week volunteer coordinator David Howells with some Boomerang Bags.
SKIPPER'S BAGS: Marketing director of Airlie Beach Race Week Adrian Bram and Race Week volunteer coordinator David Howells with some Boomerang Bags. Peter Carruthers

MORE than 100 Boomerang Bags have been commissioned for this year's Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sailing, highlighting to the world the commitment of Whitsunday residents in their roles as caretakers of the reef.

Co-ordinator of Boomerang Bags Whitsundays Barb Adamson said Race Week organisers had approached her to sew 120 bags from recycled materials to be used for the event's welcome kits.

So far, 100 vessels have registered for the event, and the bags, which will contain regatta handbooks and helpful local information, will be given to each skipper.

Ms Adamson said this was important for the Whitsundays "because it's our name on the bags and it's saying we're doing our bit to look after the reef and the ocean, and we're caring for our environment here in Airlie Beach.”

Ms Adamson said she had begun the Whitsunday wing of the Boomerang Bags operation in February this year, and had now made 800 recycled bags.

She said even though the State Government would be introducing a plastic bag ban early to mid next year, it was important the community took responsibility for their own environment.

"I don't think we should expect the government to fix our problems all the time. I think we can fix this one ourselves,” she said.

Boomerang Bags started in Australia four years ago, and now involves 400 communities worldwide.

Ms Adamson said the bags that had been made in the Whitsundays had replaced potentially thousands of bags that would have otherwise gone to landfill.

"This is also about educating people to take their own bags everywhere. People can't deny the damage we're doing with our use of plastic,” she said.

Airlie Beach Race Week marketing manager Adrian Bram said, as an event that attracted sailing people from all around Australia and often including a couple of international boats, it was important to highlight the importance of caring for our ocean environment.

"The eyes of the sailing world are on us at this time every year, and it's always nice to be able to put out an ecological message,” he said.

Mr Bram said the bags would be used for each skipper's welcome pack and would include the regatta handbook and information on support supplies, marine suppliers and helpful local contacts including diesel mechanics, cafés and restaurants.

