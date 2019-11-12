Every contender in Qld’s Australian of the Year awards

THE 2020 Queensland Australian of the Year awards were announced last night, with 16 nominees in four categories.

QLD Australian of the Year

Rachel Downie

Educator and social entrepreneur (winner)

Rachel Downie is a Buderim educator who created the Stymie system after she lost a Year 9 student to suicide.

Students can use the anonymous notification system when they feel too vulnerable to speak up.

Stymie can be used to report family violence, bullying, depression, illegal activity, harassment and harm.

Clive Berghofer AM

Philanthropist

Clive Berghofer AM. Picture: David Clark

Clive Berghofer AM donated $50.1 million to the Queensland Institute of Medical Research, which was Australia's single largest donation at the time.

Although the Wilsonton man left school at age 13 after a struggle with dyslexia, he remains one of Queensland's wealthiest men.

Dr David Cartwright

Neonatologist

Dr David Cartwright.

Dr David Cartwright has helped establish the Australian and New Zealand Neonatal Network connecting and pooling data from high-risk newborns.

Dr Cartwright, who currently lives in The Gap, is passing his knowledge on to junior doctors and nurses.

Monty Boori Pryor

Story keeper, writer and multi-talented performer

Monty Boori Pryor.

Monty Boori Pryor shares his passions for literacy and Aboriginal storytelling globally.

The Carlton man has performed in a symphony orchestra, written six award-winning books and created an Emmy-nominated film on his transition into the role of story keeper.

QLD Senior Australian of the Year

Peter Dornan AM

Men's health activist (winner)

Peter Dornan.

Peter Dornan AM is a Toowong man who has supported men diagnosed with prostate cancer since his own diagnosis.

Mr Dornan has developed an internationally recognised program for managing patients who suffer from pelvic pain.

Distinguished Professor Emeritus Judith Clements AC

Cancer researcher

Judith Clements. Picture: David Clark

Distinguished Professor Emeritus Judith Clements AC has contributed key information that has led to a greater understanding of the way prostate cancer progresses.

The Woolloongabba woman has brought hope to many people with cancer.

Professor Ian Lowe AO

Environmental scientist

Having attended the Geneva, Kyoto, and Copenhagen climate change conferences, Professor Ian Lowe has shared his passion for the environment for more than 40 years.

Currently residing in Marcoola, on the Sunshine Coast, Professor Lowe was made an Officer of the Order of Australia in 2001 for his services to science, technology and the environment.

Dr Peter Reid

Equine veterinary surgeon and researcher

Dr Peter Reid.

Dr Peter Reid is a Carseldine vet who has contributed studies into Hendra and Nipah virus animal vaccines.

Dr Reid is highly respected by the equine community.

QLD Young Australian of the Year

Ashleigh Barty

Professional tennis player (winner)

Ash Barty. Picture: Gary Day

Highly respected athlete Ashleigh Barty is ranked the world's No.1 singles tennis player by the Women's Tennis Association.

The Springfield woman serves as the National Indigenous Tennis Ambassador for Tennis Australia.

Mark Halupka

Radio show host

Tracy Davis is interviewed by Mark Halupka.

Mark Halupka, of Coopers Plains, hosts a disability sports radio show in Brisbane.

He relies on the use of a wheelchair and communication devices due to his cerebral palsy, though never gave up on his passion for radio.

Astrid Jorgensen

Pub Choir founder

Astrid Jorgensen. Picture: Renae Droop

Astrid Jorgensen, who lives in Lutwyche, is the founder and director of Pub Choir.

Her unique performances have raised more than $160,000 for multiple charities.

Luke Yokota

Men's nursing advocate

Luke Yokota. Picture: Tim Marsden

When Luke Yokota is not working as a nurse in the intensive care unit at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane, he is advocating for diversity in nursing.

The Carina Heights man is among the 10 per cent of men in the nursing workforce.

QLD Local Hero

Assistant Professor Nick Marshall

Founder, Albatross Nippers (winner)

Nick Marshall. Picture: Richard Gosling

Mermaid Waters man, Assistant Professor Nick Marshall, created Albatross Nippers - an all-inclusive Nipper program on the Gold Coast.

He works closely with the Gold Coast City Council to make beaches more accessible for people with disabilities.

Fari Rameshfar

Travelling greengrocer

Fari Rameshfar. Picture: John Andersen

Tolga's Fari Rameshfar drives a travelling fruit truck to drought-stricken communities throughout Queensland.

He travels up to 2000 kilometres each fortnight to his customers in the Outback.

Tiffany Spary

Homelessness activist and social enterprise founder

Tiffany and Nat Spary. Picture: David Clark

Tiffany Spary works closely with the Toowoomba homeless community.

In 2017, she founded 2nd Shot which has trained, housed and created purpose for more than 80 people participating.

Craig Tobin

Swimmer, coach and mentor

Craig and Lorraine Tobin. Picture: David Clark

Craig Tobin is a Mackenzie man who voluntarily coaches Down Syndrome and Special Olympics swimmers.

Mr Tobin has dedicated more than 6000 hours to this cause over the past 10 years.