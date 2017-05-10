23°
News

'Every suggestion is on the table': GBRMPA chairman

Sharon Smallwood | 10th May 2017 11:33 AM
FULL OF LIFE: GBRMPA representatives met with Whitsudnay tourism operators last Thursday to talk about the Whitsunday post Cyclone Debbie.
FULL OF LIFE: GBRMPA representatives met with Whitsudnay tourism operators last Thursday to talk about the Whitsunday post Cyclone Debbie. Chris McLennan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

HOW can the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority help the Whitsundays in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Debbie?

This was one of the major talking points when GBRMPA representatives came to the region last week.

On Thursday, representatives from GBRMPA met with tourism operators, industry leaders and members of the Whitsunday community, with discussions centring around what actions needed to be taken, where they needed to occur and what the expected outcomes would be.

REEF TALKS: GBRMPA representatives were in the region last week asking what needs to be done post Tropcial Cyclone Debbie.
REEF TALKS: GBRMPA representatives were in the region last week asking what needs to be done post Tropcial Cyclone Debbie. Sharon Smallwood

GBRMPA's director of tourism and stewardship, Fred Nucifora, said the organisation's chairman Dr Russell Reichelt "has basically been very open in saying that every suggestion is on the table now".

It was generally agreed that site assessments had been hampered by poor visibility caused by the category four storm.

Nonetheless Mr Nucifora said GBRMPA had been working with the team at Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service who had already been to some 88 sites.

He also said there was ongoing communication with local tourism operators, particularly those involved in the Eye on the Reef monitoring program.

David Rose from Hamilton Island's Explore group, was able to report that although "we're hearing a lot of doom and gloom, actually there's some really sparkling things coming through and every time we go out there's more visibility and we see it better".

From the data available so far, it appears the outer reefs have fared reasonably well while the fringing reefs in exposed bays on some of the Whitsunday islands bore the brunt of Debbie's wrath.

Mr Nucifora said as of last week, approval was going to be granted to QPWS to move coral rubble in the inter-tidal areas back into the water.

He said this would create some of the structure needed for coral to grow on.

Biorock was an artificial means of restoring structure that was also discussed.

Whitsunday resident Jacquie Sheils said this would at least be a "beginning".

"It provides a habitat and something for people to look at," she said.

"I know it's not easy but it has been done and if they can do it in Indonesia surely they can do it here."

Mr Nucifora said biorock was certainly "on the table for further discussion".

"The marine park authority is holding a summit on May 24 and 25 and it's one of the primary reasons we're here talking with you now because we want to be able to bring as many of these ideas to that think tank," he said.

"We've been talking a lot about coral nurseries, coral gardens, coral propagation projects, biorock, electro-mineral accretion, (which is the same thing but you just zap it a little bit), so yes, those things are on the table.

"How quickly you'd be able to get to that solution and again the outcome - what outcome will there be by taking that action (are yet to be decided)."

Mr Rose said while coral gardening wouldn't be the overall saviour of the Great Barrier Reef or even the inshore reefs of the Whitsundays, it would create a global ambassador program, with tourism opportunities attached.

Mr Nucifora agreed, saying: "the discerning traveller of today is wanting to give back to the places that they are visiting (and) it's certainly a product evolution that could happen here."

Ms Sheils said "eco-tourism" would provide a positive shift in focus.

"Instead of swimming around looking at stuff it's an activity with a purpose. We used to get people who would pay a huge amount of money to camp on Brampton Island and pull out weeds for a week, so the people are out there," she said.

But Whitsunday diver Tony Fontes cautioned on too much artificial intervention versus helping the reef to help itself.

"It's great to talk about bio-rock (and coral gardening) and I'm all for what everyone calls rehabilitation and restoration (but) we know that reefs are designed to bounce back from cyclones if you give them the right conditions and that's the question, especially in the Whitsundays with water quality and so on," he said.

"Whatever these artificial means we take, I think we need to consider the natural rehabilitation that will occur anyway with our support.

"GBRMPA has the ability right now to close areas to fishing, close areas to tourism, and anchors and create the perfect conditions for natural rehabilitation that doesn't require years of studying, practice and electrical currents running through the water."

Whitsunday Residents Against Dumping member Sandra Williams said she agreed it was "really important for GBRMPA to step in and quickly, to give us more green and pink zones".

Mr Nucifora said it was possible to implement Special Management Areas, "though you have to have some pragmatic thought about (where you put an SMA), why it's there and what uses it may limit".

"The process of the SMA takes some time and if it affects an industry there is actually a legislative requirement for consultation to take place. So it's not something you can decide on Monday to do on Tuesday," he said.

Long-time local Suzette Pelt said she thought a two-year moratorium on any changes to the Whitsunday Plan of Management would be a sensible idea.

Also discussed were 'no fin' policies for some areas, protecting herbivores and making the Crown of Thorns star fish "public enemy number one for everyone".

GBRMPA's manager of tourism and stewardship, Fiona Merida, said every piece of coral in the Whitsundays was more precious now than ever before.

"And if you think about how much the COTS consumes, if you see one, you can't afford to not address it at this point in time," she said.

"How much a COTS can consume in a night would be a couple of thousand dollars worth of coral gardening project."

Ms Merida however remained optimistic about the future of the Whitsunday reefs.

"What's really exciting for me is I believe there's nowhere on the Great Barrier Reef where you have a community like the community you guys have in the Whitsundays, willing to support each other for a common goal. I think that's what's really special about the place and what will see it recover into the future," she said.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  cyclone debbie eco tourism gbrmpa hamilton island whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Cannons crush swim awards

Cannons crush swim awards

Cannonvale swimming club wraps season with championships and presentations.

Undefeated run continues for dominant Sea Eagles

KICKING GOALS: The Whitsunday Sea Eagles and Mackay City Hawks ladies clashed at the Whitsunday Sportspark on Saturday.

Undefeated start to the season continues for Sea Eagles.

WFC on the hunt to get women involved

BACK IN IT: Michelle Wild (centre), in the ladies grand final last year, wants to see ladies soccer continue to grow.

Whitsunday ladies off to tough season start.

Mudcrabs no match for Whitsunday raid

SOLID START: The Whitsunday Raiders started their season with a win against the Bowen Mudcrabs on Saturday.

Whitsunday Raiders start season with a win.

Local Partners

Cannons crush swim awards

Cannonvale swimming club wraps season with championships and presentations.

Third SUP Challenge is off and paddling

AND THEY'RE OFF: Competitors in the Whitsunday SUP challenge set off in the first downwind race Nara Inlet.

Competitors set off for epic Whitsunday journey.

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Thigh gaps are out, this is the new celeb selfie craze

FIRST came the thigh gap. That was quickly followed by the ab crack. Now there is a new celeb selfie craze from celebrities.

MOVIE REVIEW: Get Out offers fresh approach to film satire

Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from the movie Get Out.

Contemporary horror version of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?

MOVIE REVIEW: Alien Covenant is bloody but lacks focus

Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Alien: Covenant.

FILM can’t decide if it is a scary Alien movie or Prometheus 2.

Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller is heading to prison

Abbey Lee Miller of Dance Moms has been sentenced to jail

Isaiah through to Eurovision final

Isaiah Firebrace’s vocal hiccup could prove costly.

Isaiah Firebrace survives vocal hiccup to advance to grand final.

Ed Sheeran reveals new Australian tour

Ed Sheeran’s coming back to play stadium shows in Australia next March.

Sheeran announces a new tour of Australia with ticket prices capped.

Horrible movies that made more than a billion dollars

Transformers: Dark of the Moon.

Making a billion doesn't mean you're a top notch film

UNDER OFFER -Country Dream Home - Acreage - Sheds

202 Maloney Road, Proserpine 4800

House 4 2 6 UNDER OFFER

This Stylish near new home is extremely spacious and well thought out. The unique design is ideal for growing families or the grand-children. This stylish home...

Large Bushland Hideaway - 195 acres

Koumala 4738

Residential Land 0 0 $159,000

195 acre lot just off the Bruce Highway south of Koumala & approximately 45 minutes to Mackay. Small areas of level to gently undulating cleared country at front.

Mackay Grazing 3660 Acres

22494 Peak Downs Highway, Eton 4741

Rural 3 1 1 Formal Tender to...

- Rare offering of 3,660 acres over several freehold and leasehold titles on the Peak Downs Highway 35 minutes from Mackay City Gates. - Combination of cleared...

Stunning Water Views

403/27 River Street, Mackay 4740

House 3 2 1 $419,000

The Crown Apartments Mackay offers a Premium Riverfront address and stunning river and coastal views. Apartment 403 has a generous open plan layout and features...

RENOVATE &amp; REAP

4 Blackmur Street, Marian 4753

House 1 1 2 Auction onsite...

- Attention all Builders, Home Renovators and First Home buyers - Transform this modern 345 m2 dance studio into a large house and reap the rewards - Great bones ...

Lifestyle &amp; Location

12 Mowlam Street, Eimeo 4740

House 4 3 2 Auction

A wonderful lifestyle residence, with magic views to Brampton Island. This family home provides an exceptional retreat with impressive proportions and entertaining...

Convenience, Space &amp; Views

6 Haber Street, North Mackay 4740

House 3 2 2 $515,000

- Private oasis in a convenient location on the hill - Space created with 6m soaring ceilings, expansive windows and bi-fold doors to the screened entertainers...

A World Away from the Everyday - 2.5 acres of Natures Best

151 Gardiners Road, Habana 4740

House 3 1 6 $525,000

- This lush 2.5-acre block is situated in a quiet valley in highly sort after Habana - Capitalising on impressive panoramic views is this immaculate 3-bedroom...

Bring an offer owners motivated to sell.

15 Davy Avenue, Proserpine 4800

House 3 2 4 All Offers...

Driving into the Front driveway of 15 Davy Ave Proserpine, you can see the owners have put a lot of hard work into the grounds boasting 964m2 these grounds are...

Amazing Rural Views and a Little Glimpse of Ocean

19/39 Panoramic Drive, Sarina 4737

Residential Land 0 0 $215,000

Be quick to secure one of the last blocks in Stage 2 of Oceanview Estate. Lot 19 is a tranquil 2 acre block with power and good access that's ready to go...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Renters claim 'no one cares' after Debbie

DESTRUCTION: An aerial photo of Woodwark, near Airlie Beach, shows the full devastation of Cyclone Debbie.

Renters say they're feeling hard done by after Cyclone Debbie

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Agents warn of tough rental market

DAMAGE: Cyclone Debbie had a profound effect on some Whitsunday homes.

Rental market squeezed further by Cyclone Debbie.

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!