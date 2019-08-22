Every war veteran remembered at memorial service

VIETNAM veterans and all other war veterans were remembered at a service in Proserpine on August 18.

Held on the 53rd anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan during the Vietnam War, the Vietnam Veterans and Veterans Day service saw attendees pause on Sunday to pay their respects to all those who have fought for Australia.

Vietnam Veterans Day commemorates the battle where 10 Australian and New Zealand troops managed to hold off 2500 Viet Cong and North Vietnamese soldiers at Long Tan on August 18, 1966.

Wreaths were laid at Sunday's service at the Proserpine cenotaph in Main St and the Last Post and Reveille were played.

Proserpine RSL Sub-branch treasurer Brian "Weary” Dunlop said the RSL decided to extend the service to acknowledge all veterans, not just those who fought in Vietnam.

"It's important to remember all veterans,” he said.

"This includes those who donned the uniform but never left Australia.

"They're all important.”

Mr Dunlop said part of the role of veterans was to support each other, especially younger ones coming back from more recent conflicts such as Iraq and Afghanistan.

"We try to support all young veterans who come back from Afghanistan after the war and help them the best we can,” he said.

"We're losing too many to suicide. We have a laugh and have a cry (together). It helps to ease the pressure off the mind.

"All wars are the same. They just have a different scene. You can all get killed.”

If you or someone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au