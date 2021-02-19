Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Bowen Magistrates Court appearances for today

by Staff writers
19th Feb 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Jaime Anne Hrastnik

Jarred Leith George Gillies

Anthony John Roberts

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bowen Magistrates Court, Friday, February 19

More Stories

bowen magistrates court

Just In

    NASA lands rover on Mars

    NASA lands rover on Mars
    • 19th Feb 2021 7:48 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hardworking rescuers gifted new equipment for emergencies

        Premium Content Hardworking rescuers gifted new equipment for emergencies

        Community A new stretcher and trolley will mean a rescue requiring up to 30 people will now need one or two, helping injured patients get to hospital faster.

        Bowen teen charged with evading police in stolen car

        Premium Content Bowen teen charged with evading police in stolen car

        Crime The 13-year-old boy is facing multiple charges

        GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community

        Facebook change ‘will put child abuse reports at risk’

        Premium Content Facebook change ‘will put child abuse reports at risk’

        Technology Planned changes to Messenger could stop child abuse reports: Dutton