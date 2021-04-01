Menu
Bowen Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
1st Apr 2021 4:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Belmore Bulk Material Pty Ltd

Timothy Francis Searle

Shaun Michael Dillon

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bowen Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 1

