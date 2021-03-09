Menu
Everybody appearing at Bowen Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 9
Crime

FULL LIST: Bowen Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
9th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Shanta Marie Werda

Courtney Vera Garland

Latika Maree Baxter

Toni Anne Bowen

Amber Josephine Flack

Charaya Jade Mitchell

Griffin John Odd

Nathan John Brazil

Garth Stephen Blunt

Ben Patrick Berghahn

Harley James Clark

Skye-Ellen Jean Diprose

Leeroy Anthony Campbell

Clarence Lee

Ala Shirley May Mccosker

Michael Robert Simpson

Drew Kinglsey Woodman

Anthony John Roberts

Paul Michael Davidson

Jacob Eric Beauchamp

Caroline Edith King

Catherine Anne Davidson

William Peter Dahl

Richard Stephen Tetley

