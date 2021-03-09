FULL LIST: Bowen Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Shanta Marie Werda
Courtney Vera Garland
Latika Maree Baxter
Toni Anne Bowen
Amber Josephine Flack
Charaya Jade Mitchell
Griffin John Odd
Nathan John Brazil
Garth Stephen Blunt
Ben Patrick Berghahn
Harley James Clark
Skye-Ellen Jean Diprose
Leeroy Anthony Campbell
Clarence Lee
Ala Shirley May Mccosker
Michael Robert Simpson
Drew Kinglsey Woodman
Anthony John Roberts
Paul Michael Davidson
Jacob Eric Beauchamp
Caroline Edith King
Catherine Anne Davidson
William Peter Dahl
Richard Stephen Tetley
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bowen Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 9