Everybody appearing at Bowen Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 16
Crime

FULL LIST: Bowen Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
16th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Michael Nicholls

Shaun Edward Wigg

Harley James Clark

Nathan John Brazil

Shaun Michael Dillon

Scott William Davies

Amie Elizabeth L Earl

Stephen Leslie Echevarria

Christine Mary Jennings

Emily Morgan

Stephen Ries Zivkovic

Robert Nathan Smith

Stefanie Ann Wilkinson

Wayne Charles Zammit

Sarina Carly Davis

Michael Lloyd Mallie

Semone Kushula Grace Winn Campbell

Stephen Ries Ziukovic

Conner Anthony Wright

Velonika Sosepa Killick

Christian Johannes De Roo

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bowen Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 16

