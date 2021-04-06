Menu
FULL LIST: Bowen Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
6th Apr 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Justin George Stewart Moore

Colin Scott Gray

Tammy Joan Walker

Shaun Edward Wigg

Scott Alexander William Parkin

Amanda Kay Young

Clarence Lee

Magicaha Jayne Leigh-Broo Patrick

Skye-Ellen Jean Diprose

Steven Julian Lawla

Scott William Davies

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bowen Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 6

