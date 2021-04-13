Menu
FULL LIST: Bowen Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
13th Apr 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

James Christopher Jones-Holloway

Gerard Francis Barty

Kasper Richter

Lynda Anne Durant

Barry John Sherwood

Conner Anthony Wright

William Peter Dahl

Amber Josephine Flack

Sarena May Graveley

Mark Anthony Wingate Rout

Jacob Eric Beauchamp

Emily Morgan

Calvin Joel Thomas

Damien John Drew

John William Joseph Leeson

Robert Nathan Smith

Joseph Larry Spiteri

Michael James Rigby

Ross Edward Beak

Julie Melissa Kirk

Jackson Thomas Hopkins

Brett Anthony Pelling

Brandon Allan Lakotic-Fuller

Catherine Maree Jones

Skye-Ellen Jean Diprose

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bowen Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 13

