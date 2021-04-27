Menu
Everybody appearing at Bowen Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 27
Crime

FULL LIST: Bowen Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
27th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Christopher Edward Hudson

Jacob John Watson

Shiloh Morgan Derick Viti

Matthew Thomas Lane

Jackson Thomas Hopkins

Sarina Carly Davis

Adam Joshua Waldon

Daniel Jay Muddle

Campbell Douglas Turner

Magicaha Jayne Leigh-Broo Patrick

Brandon Marsh Matthias

Deakon George Edward Muscat

Semone Kushula Grace Winn Campbell

Amanda Kay Young

Shiral Monique Harbot

Jacob Zitha Pilot

Lukeisha Joyce Sawers

Emily Morgan

Rakeel Auda

Catherine Anne Davidson

Gerald Joseph Caparros

Michael John White Dargan

Jason Lee Horan

Kane Christopher Hibben

Colin Scott Gray

Velonika Sosepa Killick

Joseph Larry Spiteri

Lionel Wayne Stretton

Joris Arnaud Robles

Tanya Maree Richards

