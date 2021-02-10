Menu
Everybody appearing at Bowen Magistrates Court, Wednesday, February 10
Crime

FULL LIST: Bowen Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
10th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Damien John Gartside

James Anthony Matheson

William Joseph Kuhn

Jacob Eric Beauchamp

Robert Terence Marshall

Velonika Sosepa Killick

Anthony John Roberts

Jeremy Allen Wheeler

Michael Robert Simpson

Kyle Christopher Graham

Benjamin Roy Eatough

Alex Victoria Powell

Frank Robert Motton

James Andrew Charles Tavares

Shaun Edward Wigg

Charaya Jade Mitchell

Courtney Vera Garland

Thomas John Petzler-Gray

John William Joseph Leeson

Trevor Charles Nilsson

Amber Josephine Flack

Aaron Hubert Cousins

Bhodi Jon Perkins

Claire Anne Bauer

Peter James White

