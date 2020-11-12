Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court: Who is appearing
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Nathan John Nguyen
Tong Tong Lual
Alexis Ronella Hopkins
Jamie Jason Hasic
Joshua Matthew Venzlouskas
Tammy Grace Higham
Stephen Brian Gardiner
Steven John Bobeldyk
John Savva
Kayleb Blade Lees-Brown
Dermott Alexander Treadwell
Shannyn Lee Rushton
James Allan Bell
Reece James Boxshall
Kenley Geordie Nguyen
Gian Lucca Villani
Gregory Jon Loughman
Zachariah Grant Davidson
Luke Raymond Leslie
Jayden Lee Carter
Timothy Robert Jarvis
Nicholas James Prior
Kai Jerrard Slater
Ryan Clark Gaffney
Geoffrey Andrew Sipma
Benjamin James Mawn
Ned Daniel Samios
Nathan Troy Mayne
David Benjamin Fisher
Bradley Robert Paterson
Samantha Elizabeth Pocknee
Benjamin Peter Anderson
Alexander Restrepo
Joshua Thomas Dart
Yusuf Murjan Matan
Hannah Christine Mackenzie
Sivan Michael Thomas Te Waa
Daniel Jonathan Kyle
Felicia Arbon
Bradley Michael Connelly
Dylan Matthew Brennan
Bryan Richard Kleinberg
Adam Jon Lord
Nickolas Anthony Close
Hugh Henry Thomas
Benjamin James Hamley
Tyson Leslie Turner
Ahmed Muuse Warsame
Sally Ann Gilbert
Xin Ren
Hani Guido
David John Kirkness Hill
Kyle David Murray
Adam James Dale
Christine Ann Hayes
Trevor Masoe
Clinton Shane Goodwin
Emma Nicole Clarke
John James Roberts
Vladislav Makarenko
Jolene Hazel Giblet
Peter Gregory Anderson
Richard John Hagan
Tristan James Godfrey
Shane Robert Greber
Lawrence James Raymond Kelly
Angus Stephen Hamley
Dane Frances De Leon
Craig Darren Bogan
Mitchell Anthony Collins
Lionel James Kellett
Robert Dylan Tolson
Peta Jade Utteridge
Wade Ronald Byth
Gershome Kebel Rodgers
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Thursday, November 12