Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Tuesday, December 22
Crime

by Staff writers
22nd Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Dorian William Sharman

Austin Michael Lambert

Deanna Lynley Moorcroft

Michael John Best

Christopher Lewis Holloway

Laura Anne Cooper

Heremia Samuel Simeon

Ionut Adrian Serbanoiu

Gordon James Kelly

Peter William Drew

Christopher John Mcgilvray

Joel William Brown

Jason Charles Ware

Rhiannon Leasingcon Brown

Terrence Michael Hordern

Sharna Leigh Ward

Steven Paul Miller

Scott Donald Steele

Sharee Ann Rexter

Richard Matthew Bartulin

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Tuesday, December 22

