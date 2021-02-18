FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Kerrod Mark Jones
Naam Gum Naam
John Robert Russell
Dakota John Arthur
Jordan Carlos Joel
Joseph Milan Clarke
Vanessa Lee Bromley
Troy Henry Donaldson
Jose Alexander Fernandez
Rhys David Andrew Scott
Matthew Whiteside
Siqi Luo
John Joseph Angwin
Christopher James Brown
David James Pert
Katelin Maree Shambrook
Shane Ronald Sambrooks
Natalie Betts
Benjamin Hugh Beddoes
Zachery Foot
Hayden Kain Towns
Terrance James Whan
Diamond Elden Leasi
Jason Scott Ovenstone
Euni Hamlyn-Harris
Julie Anne Mcnaughton
Paul Francis O'Neill
Rachel Lee Porter
Adam Luke Minarelli
Siahn Cynthia Curran
Gopal Das
Aaron Craig Kitzelmann
Sharna Amy Holmes
Casey Ngatokoa Muliaga
Jon Christopher Stuen
Taylor Rose Weickel
Chantel Ann-Louise Goltz
Oscar Heath Comerford
Scott Andrew Sinfield
Sean Robert Gayden
Shaun Anthony Clarkson
Brayden Roy Miller
Alexander Stanley Harris
Tia Lace Dean
Matthew Francis Power
Tracy Ann Thomson
Khanh Viet Nguyen
Zachery Damian Foot
Laionosi Siu Toetuu
Aiden Keith Moller
Rupert Edward Geater Logan
Alice Lee Wicks
Wong Kee Ilalio
Robert Speir Willis
Yonas Muhdin Van Dommele
James Dudley Morgan
Arlene Anne Edmondstone
Madeline Cowley
Breahna Siahn Remynse
John Robert Wyllie-Smith
Louise Ann Garland
Richard Matthew Bartulin
Mary Ali
Tamba Gborie
Deborah Charlene Bell
Roxane Asher Roberts
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Thursday, February 18